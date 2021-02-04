Person Tried To Board Plane At Gerald R. Ford With Loaded Gun

Not sure why someone would try to board a plane with a loaded gun but that is exactly what happened Monday at Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

There are a lot of rules that are involved in carrying a handgun, especially one that is loaded, but to try and take one on a plane, there are a whole bunch of steps that need to be taken but none of them include the gun being loaded.

According to FOX 17, Transportation Security Administration officers went into action Monday around 5:45 a.m. when they had to confiscate a woman's weapon that was fully loaded in her purse.

Airport police were notified as soon as the TSA found the loaded weapon that was holding 7 rounds of live ammunition. That is when the gun was confiscated by airport police.

FOX 17 spoke with Grand Rapids TSA Federal Security Director Roger Dubuc who said, "Passengers are allowed to travel with their firearms and ammunition as long as they follow the proper procedures. Passengers should know what is in their possession when arriving at the airport security checkpoints."

According to the TSA guidelines, here is a list of what you need to do when planning on taking a firearm on a plane:

When traveling, comply with the laws concerning possession of firearms as they vary by local, state and international governments.

If you are traveling internationally with a firearm in checked baggage, please check the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website for information and requirements prior to travel.

Declare each firearm each time you present it for transport as checked baggage. Ask your airline about limitations or fees that may apply.

Firearms must be unloaded and locked in a hard-sided container and transported as checked baggage only. As defined by 49 CFR 1540.5 a loaded firearm has a live round of ammunition, or any component thereof, in the chamber or cylinder or in a magazine inserted in the firearm. Only the passenger should retain the key or combination to the lock unless TSA personnel request the key to open the firearm container to ensure compliance with TSA regulations. You may use any brand or type of lock to secure your firearm case, including TSA-recognized locks.

Bringing an unloaded firearm with accessible ammunition to the security checkpoint carries the same civil penalty/fine as bringing a loaded firearm to the checkpoint. You may find information on civil penalties at the Civil Enforcement page.

Firearm parts, including magazines, clips, bolts and firing pins, are prohibited in carry-on baggage, but may be transported in checked baggage.

Replica firearms, including firearm replicas that are toys, may be transported in checked baggage only.

Rifle scopes are permitted in carry-on and checked baggage.

The TSA does not mess around when it comes to weapons of any kind and especially a loaded gun and they issue severe penalties for those who don't follow the rules. If you are caught a first time carrying a loaded gun the fine is $4,100. Ouch.

So far the gun found Monday was the first gun found this year. Although a replica gun was found also in January. Last year 12 guns were found and the year before the number of guns found were 10.

There is still no word on why the woman was carrying the gun, if she was still allowed on the plane and where she planned on taking the gun.