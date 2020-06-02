Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Alex Of Calhoun County

Meet Alex, a good-natured and active pup waiting for his forever family to find him at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

"Adorable" Alex is only three-months-old and is listed as a Terrier mix. Staff at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM) say it is still hard to tell what he is mixed with. Alex weighs about 15 pounds and is expected to grow to be medium-sized, but there are no guarantees. He is an active puppy who will need some training.

Adorable Alex wants attention and will gently nuzzle with his mouth to get it. Because he is an energetic puppy, a home with older dogs and young children may not be a good fit. Children 8 years and older would be ideal. A somewhat active family or individual would help Alex grow to be the best dog he can be

More About Alex:

DOB: March 2020

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Alex a forever part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to the HSSCM.

Looking to add a furry family member but maybe Alex would not be a good fit? Click here to view other animals available for adoption at HSSCM.

A note on adoptions at HSSCM: Even as restrictions begin to ease in the state of Michigan, due to the size of their facility, HSSCM will only be able to process adoptions with those who have filled out and returned an adoption application then set up an appointment by phone. At this time there is not enough room to allow for social distancing for those who show up onsite to inquire about available animals without an appointment.