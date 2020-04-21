Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Butter Of Calhoun County

Meet Butter, a good girl who loves attention and is waiting to find her forever family at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan.

Butter is a female Labrador/Weimaraner mix that is 10 months old. She is a solid girl and is larger than her brother Peanut. Butter weighs in at 50-55 pounds while her brother is closer to 45-50 pounds. Butter loves to play with toys and getting as much attention as possible but can be on the excitable side at times. She will need some obedience and leash training. No one worked with her on those things before she came to the Humane Society of South Central Michigan (HSSCM). A couple of advantages that Butter's forever family will have with her training is this her good-natured disposition and food motivation. Butter would make a fantastic companion.

Beautiful Butter would do best in a home with children 10 years in age or older. A fenced-in yard is preferred but may not be necessary depending on where your home is located and your experience with dogs. Butter may do well in a home with another dog pending a meet and greet. More testing would need to be done with cats.

More about Butter:

Born: June 2019

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

Would you like to make Butter a part of your family? Click here to find an application to fill out and return to HSSCM.

Want to add a furry family member but maybe Butter isn't the right fit for you? Click here to see other dogs available for adoption at the HSSCM.