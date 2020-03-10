Wiggly Tail Wednesday: Meet Lulu From Calhoun County

If you've been waiting to find just the right dog, your wait is over. Meet Lulu, a sweet and loving girl waiting at the Humane Society of South Central Michigan to find her own forever home.

Lulu likes to greet all of her new friends the same way, she rolls on to her back and presents her tummy for rubs. Try as you might to resist your defenses are useless to her snuggle powers.

Lovely Lulu is listed as a Black Mouth Cur & Basset Hound mix, but you know the drill, that's just a guess. She has the coloring of a Black Mouth Cur and her long sturdy torso resembles that of a Basset Hound. She weighs about 60 pounds. Lulu is 4-years-old which means this girl knows how to hold her bladder through the night because she is a grown woman! Everyone loves a puppy but there is so much to appreciate about a dog who is less demanding, already trained and more laidback. Lulu is heartworm positive and has already begun treatment. Lulu would be a great family member.

More about Lulu:

DOB: February of 2016

Short length coat

Up to date on vaccinations

Spayed / neutered

