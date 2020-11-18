A petition was filed this week in the Genesee County Clerks office to recall Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley.

MidMichiganNow reports that the petition was filed on Monday by Flint activist, Arthur Woodson. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Woodson recently ran for Mayor in Flint, and was involved in the recall petition against former Flint Mayor, Karen Weaver. Basically this is a story that every Flint resident has heard many times before.

Mid Michigan Now reporters tweeted out the actual filing of the petition. The main reason given for the recall is that Mayor Neeley allegedly failed to give a "State of the City" address during his first year in office.

I won't pretend to know anything about politics. I don't know how serious of an offense failing to give a state of the city address is. I don't know if anyone other than Woodson even really noticed or cares.

I do know one thing though . . . Flint politics are a mess, and have been a mess ever since I have lived here. This is the fifth mayoral recall petition I've witnessed happen in Flint. In fact, I think that every person that has been mayor of Flint since I've been here has faced a recall petition.

I can't be the only one who thinks that's crazy right?! Do other cities have the same track record? What is it about Flint that has lead someone to try and recall our last five mayors?

These are actual questions that I can't answer, not some rhetorical question where the answer is obvious.

I know that everyone in Flint is extremely passionate about our city, and that's a great thing. We've been through more than most cities across the country, and we still find ways to keep moving forward. I just can't help but think that the progress would move faster without the constant political battles around whoever the current mayor may be.