Petoskey Mineral Wells, 1890s-Present

Petoskey Mineral Well Park dates back to 1888, when mineral water was discovered in the area.

In 1890, professor Frank Kedzie at MSU (then called Michigan Agricultural College) made the announcement that these waters in Petoskey were the best for drinking & bathing in the state, even rivaling the mineral springs in Eaton Rapids.

Not wasting any time, soon the area became a mineral water mecca, which included a bathhouse and pavilion. These original structures are long gone.

Between 1914-1916 the park was improved with benches for visitors, new concrete sidewalks for strolling comfort, fish pond, and a new pavilion.

As already mentioned, the original structures are gone, along with the fish pond, which was filled in possibly for sanitary reasons. There is a wall around the old fish pond and a bronze fountain in the middle. All the others are still standing.

Even though it's not as lavish as it once was, the park currently displays a replicated mineral well and is a good place for anyone to visit. There’s fishing, picnic tables, grills, peace pole, the Coffer-dam falls, recreation area and more!

