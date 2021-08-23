Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Gets Full Approval From the FDA

Monday morning, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals 16 years of age and older.

CNN reports that the vaccine was first authorized to be used in mid-December. And is still authorized for emergency use in children aged 12 to 15.

Thus far, more than 92 million people in the US have received the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

In a release, the FDA also stated that the vaccine will now have a new name, as well. It will now be marketed under the name Comirnaty.

Officials hope that the FDA approval will give some who were skeptical more confidence when it comes to getting the vaccine. Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock, M.D. stated in the release,

While millions of people have already safely received COVID-19 vaccines, we recognize that for some, the FDA approval of a vaccine may now instill additional confidence to get vaccinated. Today’s milestone puts us one step closer to altering the course of this pandemic in the U.S.

The vaccine will still be a series of two shots administered three weeks apart.

