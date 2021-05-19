Pfizer Is Now Developing A COVID-19 Pill

Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is now being administered to kids as young as 12. Pfizer and European vaccine partner firm BioNTech are in the midst of vaccine clinical trials with subjects as young as 6 months. The two companies are still pushing federal drug administrators to give their vaccine full approval. It’s still being used under emergency rules. Even though millions have taken both doses of the COVID fighting vaccine.

Pfizer is also working on a totally different approach to attacking the virus. So far, Pfizer is reporting no serious adverse situations from its new anti-viral pill. It’s designed specifically to go COVID-19’s underlying SARS-CoV-2. Pfizer initially tested a single dose approach on medical subjects and not finding serious issues, is now working on a multiple-dose approach with clinical trial participants who have contracted the virus.

Pfizer scientists say it’s not enough to work at prevention through vaccination. It's also important to be able to tackle the virus once it gains a foothold in the human body. That’s where the new anti-virus pill comes into play.

Pfizer’s information release about the new drug points out it has, “…has demonstrated potent in vitro anti-viral activity against SARS-CoV-2, as well as activity against other coronaviruses, suggesting potential for use in the treatment of COVID-19 as well as potential use to address future coronavirus threats.”

And Pfizer says it gets even better. It has an anti-viral intravenous option being developed that can further aid physicians treating virus victims where they may not need hospitalization.