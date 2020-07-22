Pfizer Makes Pact with Government for 100 Million Doses of COVID Vaccine

From the very beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic scientists and physicians have been on the hunt for a vaccine. Drug companies around the world have been scrambling to be the first to produce an effective way to combat this illness in record time. After tests and trials, it looks like 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been approved, and they were made right here in Kalamazoo.

According to Bloomberg News, the United States Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Defense created a pact with Pfizer for the vaccine. What makes this news even better is that the vaccine will be given absolutely free, so regardless of income or insurance standing, anyone who wants the vaccine can have access to it.

This is incredible news. Vaccines can take years to develop. According to the website History of Vaccines the basic lab testing phase itself can be a four year process. The pre-clinical stage can be as long as two years. For Pfizer to be able to create, test, and produce 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in mere months is quite the feat, and is a testament to the hard work and dedication that the staff at Pfizer commit to every day to help make our community and the world healthier. With their help, we'll get through this pandemic much quicker and with fewer casualties.