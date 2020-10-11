Pfizer Plant In Kalamazoo Prepares For COVID-19 Manufacturing

The Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan is preparing to begin manufacturing on a COVID-19 vaccine if it receives approval by the federal government.

The vaccine, which was first produced in Kalamazoo for trials back in May of this year, is nearing the end of phase 3 trials. The data from the trials is expected to be published later this month and the COVID-19 vaccine will be sent for federal approval by the end of the month.

If everything is approved, manufacturing of the new vaccine will begin almost immediately. The Kalamazoo plant is Pfizer's largest manufacturing plant and one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturing plants in the world.

The COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Pfizer is the result of a $1.95 billion contract from the federal government. The vaccine was fast-tracked by the government in July and is the joint effort of Pfizer and BioNTech, a small German firm.