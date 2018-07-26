PHOTO: Residents Outraged After Truck Hits Battle Creek Bridge

Everyone who knows Battle Creek knows all about the Upton Bridge and how it is constantly (seemingly) being hit by trucks who are too tall to pass underneath. Such was the case yesterday when an ice truck got stuck underneath, causing a minor traffic delay while authorities tried to remove the truck from under the bridge safely.

If this continues to happen, I wonder if the city will start thinking of reconstructing, or possibly re-building the bridge to extend the height of it. If not, more harsh penalties may start to surface for truck who are unable to clear the bridge to avoid further damage.

