GALLERY: Photographer Captures Eerie Deserted Images Of Kalamazoo

Michigan has been under a "Stay Home" order for some time. These images are a good indication that Kalamazoo residents are observing the order. The normally bustling city looks almost apocalyptic. There is nothing overtly unsettling in these photos except perhaps that we all have become accustomed to seeing hundreds of vehicles being piloted along the streets with sidewalks and entrances peppered with busy individuals hurrying through their day.

An area photographer has been capturing images of the area with his unique eye for a lesser-seen perspective. I hope you enjoy.

A Nearly Empty Kalamazoo