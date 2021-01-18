Photos of the Million Dollar Augusta House For Sale

The cost of living is relatively low in Augusta. However, this farm house will set you back a cool million.

This place is huge. This amazing 3 bedroom / 3 bath single family home listed by Scott Fader with Mitten Realty Group Llc has over 4,000 square footage of living space that sits on 25 acres of farm land. In fact, if you love to ride horses this is the perfect place for you according to the listing,

Main barn features 10 oversized stalls with rubber mats, fly spray system, tack/feed room, wash stall and loft. Second 4-stall barn with loft for broodmares/stallions. Indoor arena. Lighted outdoor arena with stone dust footing. Entire property is fenced and cross fenced. Large pastures with run-ins and waters. Easy access to miles of trails.

In my opinion, the best part of this house is the very spacious master suite. So, let's look at that amazing bathroom first.

Augusta Million Dollar Farm House

You can see many more photos of this million dollar farm house by clicking here.

Single Family Home built in 1988

15083 E C Ave, Augusta, MI, 49012

$999,900