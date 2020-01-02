Pick-Up with Plow Taken from Branch County During the Holidays

Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are looking for help in finding a pick-up truck stolen between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day.

Authorities responded to the 600 block of South Parham Road, just south of Bronson, on Wednesday. They learned that the truck had been taken between December 24th and January 1st.

The vehicle is a forest green 2004 Ford F-250 with the Michigan license plate of 011F850. The truck also has a black “Sno-way” snowplow attached to the front with yellow on top, a utility bed and a flashing yellow light on the roof.

Call the Michigan State Police at 269-558-0500 if you have more information on the stolen truck.