Pickup Truck Driver Sought In Kalamazoo Hit & Run

The driver of a pickup truck that struck a Kalamazoo man then fled the scene is being sought.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers are searching for the driver of a pickup truck following pedestrian involved hit & run last Wednesday (1/15/2020) just before 8 p.m. An 18-year-old male was struck while in the road near the intersection of Drake Road and Stonebrooke Street. The vehicle then fled the scene.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers rendered aid to the victim who was then transported to Bronson Methodist Hospital. The victim, an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident, is said to be in stable condition.

The suspect and the suspect vehicle remain at large. Witnesses reported the vehicle description as a dark-colored pickup truck with possible front-end damage. Anyone who may have information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.