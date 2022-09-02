Pics of This $48 Million Compound in Indiana Are Jaw-Dropping

This gigantic Indiana home has guest quarters, a garden amphitheater, a shooting range, a basketball court, and a pool pavilion.

Built in 2003, Big Tree Farms is just a 7-minute drive from the very popular amusement park Holiday World and is a 3-hour drive from Nashville, St. Louis, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Cincinnati according to the listing. Santa Claus, Indiana is an interesting location, but that's not as much of a selling point as the photos of this incredible residence. Before we go gaga over the photos, check out the details of this property that's listed as a "single-family" dwelling on Realitor.com.

Property Name: Big Tree Farms

Location: 5382 E SR 162, Santa Claus, IN 47579

Bedrooms: 15

Bathrooms: 16.5+

Square Footage: 50,762sqft

Property Size: 550 acres

Listing Price: $47,900,000 / $944 per square foot

Big Tree Farms in Santa Claus, Indiana

If you can handle an estimated monthly payment of $222,716 on a Southwest Indiana home, Kara Hinshaw of Key Associates Signature Realty is the listing agent of Big Tree Farms.