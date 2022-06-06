Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore Hit a New Michigan Record

Why do so many Michiganders make the trip to Pictured Rocks in Munising every summer? It's simple, because it's the most beautiful picturesque shoreline you will ever see.

I've made the trip to Pictured Rocks at least three times now and plan on going back for a 4th time when my family and I get the chance.

It's one of the most beautiful areas in the state of Michigan. There's plenty to do including camping, kayaking, boating, and taking roughly about a two or three hour boat tour to see the colorful cliffs along the lakeshore.

Get our free mobile app

The boat tour makes a couple of stops along the way so you can take lots of pictures to share with family and friends. (picturedrocks.com)

Just last year alone, Pictured Rocks had more than 1.3 million people visit this very scenic area. Usually that area is staffed for about 500,000 summer visitors.

According to mlive.com:

The number of tourists who each year trek into the Upper Peninsula to see the spectacular and colorful cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore hit a new record each of the last seven years. This summer season is already off and running, with all but the park’s two-weeks-in-advance reservable campsites already spoken for and available hotel rooms in town dwindling fast.

I've been to just about every summer destination in Michigan, but I have to say that Pictured Rocks National Park is one of the most amazing areas with incredible breathtaking views.

Mlive.com best describes this wonderful national park:

And for good reason: The small national park in the heart of the U.P. offers breathtaking views of unique, weather-whipped rock formations along a remote Lake Superior coastline. The scene is accentuated by sandy beaches at the end of miles-long hiking trails, and shimmering waterfalls that spill into the lake and leave behind rainbow shades of mineral stain on the sandstone cliffs.

Reading this information is one thing, but seeing it is incredible! Have a fun and safe summer.