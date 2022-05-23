Pine Knob Kicks-off 50th Year With a New Look & Nostalgic Look Back

This week will see the first concert of the summer season at Pine Knob, and the first concert since they made the switch to the iconic name we all know and love. It's the start of a jam-packed summer of incredible shows and the start of Pine Knob's 50th anniversary.

The season will kick off on Friday night, May 27th, with AJR. The show will be the first of nearly 50 shows planned this summer and the first full season for the concert venue since 2019 when the pandemic put a halt to live music.

The first thing concert-goers will notice is the rebranding that has taken place with the switch from DTE Energy Music Theater back to Pine Knob. From the minute the name change was announced the hype has been building and preparations were underway to welcome music fans back in a big way. The three entrances at Pine Knob Music Theatre have been rebranded due to new, long-term relationships with Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health, and Ally.

Looking Back at 50 Years

Celebrating the 50th anniversary year will include some very cool and unique summerlong features and festivities. Attendees will find the west-entrance photo display featuring 135 Pine Knob concert images shot by 17 photographers that will allow concertgoers to relive some of the venue’s first 50 years.

The photos will flashback to the very first show, held on June 25, 1972, with a matinee performance by teen idol David Cassidy, to some of the icons such as Michigan's own Bob Seger, Eddie Money, Peter Frampton, and more. For a little trivia, the first evening concert was by Andy Williams just two days after Cassidy's inaugural show.

This summer will also see record returns by some legendary acts as well! The Doobie Brothers will hit the stage at Pine Knob on July 4th for the 60th time, and Chicago will play on July 26th for their 82nd time!!

Concertgoers will also notice a tweet to the legendary Pine Knob logo but don't worry if you're old school, Pine Knob merch will be available with the newly branded and vintage Pine Knob Music logo. Fans attending the opening AJR concert on May 27 will receive a static sticker of the new venue logo, which was designed by Troy-based Simons-Michelson-Zieve Inc.

Pine Knob and live music are back! View the entire Pine Knob Music schedule here.

