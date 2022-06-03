Ahoy me Maties! Pirates be returnin' to the waters of The Great Lakes this Year!

*ahem*

(Sorry, been watching all the "Pirates of the Caribbean" movies since this whole Johnny Depp trial started)

But seriously though, nature is healing itself, and pirates are coming back to the Great Lakes for the Great Lakes Pirate Festival, scheduled for June 18th.

The festival will bring Sea Dogs and Land Lovers alike to Mackinaw City and Mackinac Island for Pirate Ship Ferry Rides courtesy of the Mackinac Island Ferry Company, Star Line.

The Family-friendly cruises will run Wednesdays through Saturday, but something just for the adults, a "Nauti" Pirate Cruise will depart Thursday through Saturday evenings. These are designed just for the 21+ crowd.

The Ship, "Good Fortune" was put to sea in 2020 after children visiting the island saw it tied up a the docks and wondered if they could ride it. So Star Line Ferries "captured" the ship for their own fleet, and put her to work. She's also a wide-traveling ship, as she was originally built in Alabama, and cruised around Pensacola, Florida before running up north to sail the Inland Seas of the Great Lakes.

(This video is from the 2020 debut of Good Fortune)

The Pirate Cruises will run through early September, but kick off with the Pirate Festival on June 18th, with food, drinks, and live music. You're encouraged to come in your best Pirate garb and partake in contests on the island.

Cost to the festival is free (a pirate's favorite price), and tickets for the cruises on the Pirate Ship "Good Fortune" are available for purchase.

So Gather you 'Ganders and be sure to catch the Pirate Festival up north this summer. YARGH!!!