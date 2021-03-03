Pistons Announce Ticket Sales For Future Home Games

The Detroit Pistons announced on Wednesday that they will sell a limited number of tickets for the remaining home games of the 2020-21 regular season.

According to new COVID-19 regulations issued by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, Little Caesars Arena can seat up to 750 people for each home game. This will be the case until the regulations get relaxed even further.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets will go on sale this coming Friday at 10:00 am. You have to visit the Pistons team website to get tickets.

The Pistons have 20 home games left this season. They are currently 9-25 on the shortened 72-game regular season.