Pistons’ Resurgence Brings Recognition to Young Star Player

The Detroit Pistons have made quite an impression through the first half of the NBA season. At 19-19, Detroit is in a position to make a run at the postseason, especially with the trade deadline approaching.

Of course, when the team excels, players get their recognition. It's been a long time coming for former first-overall pick Cade Cunningham, but his play this season has caught the attention of league experts.

Cunningham is one of many top picks for the Pistons over the years, but being the first overall pick brings about a weight of expectations that are difficult to match. That goes double for what he stepped into when the Pistons drafted him in 2021.

The Pistons were bad before he arrived and until this season, they weren't much better. Since Cunningham was drafted leading up to this season, the Pistons were 54-192 and endured an NBA-record 28-game losing streak. During those three years, Cunningham played with 53 different teammates and had three head coaching changes.

Hopefully, those days are behind the Pistons for good as long as Cunningham is around. With him playing at an All-Star level, that could be a sign of even brighter days to come.

ESPN's Kevin Pelton recently recognized the players he expects to join the All-Star rosters in February and Cunningham got a late mention as his final pick for the Eastern Conference team.

​Cunningham is averaging 24.1 points, 9.5 assists and 6.7 rebounds per game so far this season, a strong showing for the fourth-year player out of Oklahoma State. Of course, his numbers aren't "blow you away" good, but between his consistency and the Pistons' resurgence under head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, it's great to see Cunningham begin to get some recognition for the part he has played in lifting Detroit sports out of the cellar.