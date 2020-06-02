Planet Fitness Has a Plan for Reopening Gyms in Michigan
They've done all the heavy lifting and come up with a 45-page playbook for safe operations for members to get back to working out.
Governor Whitmer has eased the stay at home directive and retail and restaurants are gearing up to safely open under new rules. Meanwhile, salons and gyms are still mandated to remain closed. Planet Fitness is trying to change that with a program they call "social fitnessing."
The largest chain in Michigan wants to open the doors, plug in the treadmills, rack up the weights, roll out the yoga mats, adjust the seats on the bikes for spin class and get its' 650,000+ members back in the sweat of things.
