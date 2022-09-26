Planet Fitness Moving into Jackson’s Former Sears Location

There are currently three Planet Fitness locations in the Greater Lansing area. There's a Planet Fitness in Holt, Okemos, and on W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

Planet Fitness is a great place to work out and to meet new people. My son has been going to Planet Fitness now for over the past couple of years and he absolutely loves it.

If you're familiar with the Jackson area, there is a Planet Fitness which is located at 2020 Bondsteel Drive. At this point, the Jackson area Planet Fitness has plans to relocate to the former Sears location because it has outgrown the facility.

According to mlive.com:

The 15,000-square-foot gym will double its size at Jackson Crossing. New amenities will be added, including a wide variety of new cardio equipment and a functional training room, Scott said. PF Black Card members will have access to a new spa area, new tanning units, massage chairs, HydroMassage and more, she said.

This all sounds really nice and we're sure Planet Fitness will attract even more people who want to get fit by working out and enjoying everything they have to offer.

All the buzz in the Jackson area is very positive and residents are really looking forward to Planet Fitness moving into the former Sears location.

Mlive.com also adds:

“While the new location is only 1.6 miles from the current location, we think our members are going to love the upgrades they will experience,” she said. “This is essentially a brand-new gym, but with the same price points and judgement free atmosphere we are known for.”

Once all said and done, there will be more space, more equipment, and more amenities.