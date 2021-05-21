Planned Overnight Power Outage for Portion of Battle Creek

Early Saturday May 22, Consumers Energy will shut off power to a portion of Battle Creek while upgrades are completed.

Consumers Energy will shut off power in the area of Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue East while crews install new transformers and underground cable in Battle Creek. The work is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 22, beginning at 2:30 a.m., with Sunday, May 23 serving as a backup time in case of delays.

During this work, businesses and residences along Columbia Avenue East, between Riverside Drive and M-66, including Keystone Drive and Clubhouse Drive, will be affected.

See map below for affected areas

Google Maps

This outage will impact the traffic signal at Riverside Drive and Columbia Avenue East. Motorists should treat this intersection as a 4-way stop. Since this intersection is owned by MDOT, no traffic signage will be placed.

Pedestrians and motorists are encouraged to use caution when traveling through this intersection while work is being performed.

The outage is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 22, 2021, between the hours of 2:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m., with a backup date of Sunday, May 23, 2021 during the same time period.