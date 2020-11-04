Plenty of ??? As WMU Opens 2020 Football Season Tonight At Akron

I guess it really doesn't matter where they're playing, since there won't be any fans in the stands, but with the incredible weather today, tonight would've been a great night to head over to Waldo Stadium. Maybe a tailgate instead of working this afternoon and then some football on Stadium Drive. But it's 2020; at least we have football.

So the Broncos are in Akron to play the Zips. Since nobody's played a down yet, it's still safe to say the win-less Akron Zips. (They were 0-12 last year, 0-8 in the MAC).

You don't really want to get too overconfident though as the Broncos have lost some major playmakers to graduation, including quarterback Jon Wassink and his 6,400 career passing yards. Running back LeVante Bellamy and Giovanni Ricci, two other important cogs in last year's offense are gone, too.

One preview says the good news is, Western should have one of the best offensive lines in the MAC. As we can see from how the Lions and Bears are playing, the O Line is critical for making the offense go.

The new quarterback is sophomore redshirt Kaleb Eleby, who did start four games in 2018 when Wassink was hurt. Wide receiver Skyy Moore, who had a promising freshman year will hope to build on that production beginning tonight.

More good news is that 2019 MAC defensive player of the year, LB Treshaun Hayward is back to lead a mostly veteran group.

Accordingly, the betting line has Western favored by 18, which is great if you're not betting, but tough to predict if you are.

If you get home tonight and want to check the Bronco game out, it's on the ESPN app, on ESPN 3.