Podcast-Calhoun’s Emergency Operations Center Holds On Line Meeting

Calhoun County Building (Credit: Google Street View)

The first on-line meeting of a new Coronavirus Operations Center was held on Wednesday, including health and law enforcement officials and the media.  Local and state governmental representatives were also on today's call.  A lot of info was packed into the one-hour on-line meeting.

As of 4:45pm on Wednesday, Calhoun County had 24 positive cases of Covid-19.  132 tests have been negative and the results of 68 more are pending.

The next meeting will be Friday at 1pm.

Listen to the podcast of a condensed 15-minute version.

Organizations participating in this EOC include,

  • Area non-profits and service organizations
  • Calhoun County Administration
  • Calhoun County Public Health Department
  • Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
  • City of Battle Creek Administration
  • City of Battle Creek Fire Department
  • City of Battle Creek Police

To see the most up-to-date numbers, please visit the Calhoun County COVID-19 Alert Page .

 

