Podcast-Calhoun’s Emergency Operations Center Holds On Line Meeting
The first on-line meeting of a new Coronavirus Operations Center was held on Wednesday, including health and law enforcement officials and the media. Local and state governmental representatives were also on today's call. A lot of info was packed into the one-hour on-line meeting.
As of 4:45pm on Wednesday, Calhoun County had 24 positive cases of Covid-19. 132 tests have been negative and the results of 68 more are pending.
The next meeting will be Friday at 1pm.
Listen to the podcast of a condensed 15-minute version.
Organizations participating in this EOC include,
- Area non-profits and service organizations
- Calhoun County Administration
- Calhoun County Public Health Department
- Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
- City of Battle Creek Administration
- City of Battle Creek Fire Department
- City of Battle Creek Police
To see the most up-to-date numbers, please visit the Calhoun County COVID-19 Alert Page .