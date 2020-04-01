The first on-line meeting of a new Coronavirus Operations Center was held on Wednesday, including health and law enforcement officials and the media. Local and state governmental representatives were also on today's call. A lot of info was packed into the one-hour on-line meeting.

As of 4:45pm on Wednesday, Calhoun County had 24 positive cases of Covid-19. 132 tests have been negative and the results of 68 more are pending.

The next meeting will be Friday at 1pm.

Listen to the podcast of a condensed 15-minute version.

Organizations participating in this EOC include,

Area non-profits and service organizations

Calhoun County Administration

Calhoun County Public Health Department

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office

City of Battle Creek Administration

City of Battle Creek Fire Department

City of Battle Creek Police

To see the most up-to-date numbers, please visit the Calhoun County COVID-19 Alert Page .