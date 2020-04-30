I spoke with Dr. Gary L. Wolfram, on Thursday, April 30th to get his thoughts on the effects of the Shelter in Place order by Governor Whitmer and other Governor’s around the country, on our state and country’s economy.

Dr. Wolfram is the William Simon Professor of Economics and Public Policy, Director of Economics and Professor of Political Economy at Hillsdale College. Dr. Wolfram is also the President of the Hillsdale Policy Group, a consulting firm specializing in taxation and public policy analysis. He is the author of A Capitalist Manifesto: Understanding the Market Economy and Defending Liberty.

Please listen to my interview with him and find out his thoughts on the economic threat from the closing of businesses by the Governors:

Segment 1 of 2:

Segment 2 of 2:



