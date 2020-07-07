Last week I interviewed Max Eden a Senior Fellow at the Manhattan Institute. He wrote an article that was published in the New York Post. The title of the article is “The ‘anti-racist’ drive to turn schools into woke propaganda mills”.

The article focuses on what is coming to your children in the K - 12 grades. You may not like what your school has brewing to teach your children about racism, white superiority and fragility. Apparently it is no longer acceptable to not be a racist you must declare that you are anti-racist. They will teach your children that their silence favors the ‘status quo and the violently oppressive harm it does to black and brown folk everywhere.”

If you have school-aged children you must listen to this interview, if you know someone who has school-aged children please send them the link to this interview. You will not be disappointed.

I hope you enjoy this informative interview with Max:

Part 1 of 2:

Part 2 of 2:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595