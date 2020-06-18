Podcast of Renk’s Interview with Tom Homan Former ICE Director On Defunding The Police Movement

This morning on the Live with Renk Show I interviewed Tom Homan. Tom is a former police officer and government official who served as Acting Director of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) from January 30, 2017 to June 29, 2018.

Tom asked to come on my show to speak with my listeners concerning the new Democratic Parties policy initiative to "Defund the police" across the country. Most Democrats want to defund the police partially and move that money to "programs" and others want to completely abolish the police.

Tom wrote a piece published June 10th on Fox News titled "A nation without police — If Dems get their way, this is how our communities will suffer". In that piece, he points out that he:

"took the yearly stats from the FBI 2019 Uniformed Crime Report and simply divided by 365 days.

On average, every day the people in this country are victims of

47 murders

372 rapes

875 robberies

2,221 aggravated assaults

1,154 child abductions

3,561 home invasions

3,836 DUIs

and 6,849 burglaries.

That’s just one day. Those numbers are staggering, and they are happening WITH a system of consequences, deterrents, and punishments. Those numbers are happening even with an abundance of professional law enforcement."

I hope you enjoy my interview with Tom:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595