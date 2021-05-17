Last week I saw Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley testify via Zoom in front of the House Homeland Security Committee Subcommittee on Oversight, Management, and Accountability Committee. He was specifically asked about the current approximately 100 unaccompanied illegal alien children housed at the Starr Commonwealth Emergency Intake Site (EIS) outside of Albion Michigan.

He was asked the following question by a member of that committee:

"Sheriff Hinkley, in your testimony, you outlined a few challenges that you have been confronted with in Michigan as a result of housing immigrant children at Starr Commonwealth. The Biden Administration has opened several Emergency Intake Sites like this in order to help the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) deal with the influx of unaccompanied children coming to the southern border this year.

Could you please talk a little more about the challenges that these actions have posed for you and your department?"

After watching the recorded version of his testimony I asked the Sheriff to come on my show to discuss not only his testimony but also other questions I had for him as well as listeners of mine who had been asking me questions about the Starr Commonwealth Emergency Intake Site.

Please listen and enjoy my interview with Sheriff Hinkley: