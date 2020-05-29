On my radio show yesterday I had a discussion with Pete Hegseth. Pete currently is a co-host of FOX News Channel's FOX & Friends Weekend. He joined the network as a contributor back in 2014

His new book titled American Crusade explores whether the election of President Donald Trump was a sign of a national rebirth, or instead the final act of a nation that has surrendered to Leftists who demand socialism, globalism, secularism, and politically-correct elitism. Can real America still win? If so how can we do that?

He says that his new book celebrates all that America stands for while motivating and mustering fellow patriots to stand ready to defend and save our great country. As he travels around the country talking to American citizens from all walks of life, Hegseth reveals the common wisdom of average Americans -- and how ready they are to join the cultural battlefield. Now is that time, and Hegseth has written the playbook.

I hope you enjoy our conversation:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595