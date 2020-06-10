Today I spoke on-air with Paris Dennard, Paris is a member of the Black Voices for Trump Advisory Board and currently serves as the RNC Senior Communications Advisor for Black Media Affairs.

Paris also previously worked in the White House under President George W. Bush from 2005-2009. Paris served in the offices of Political Affairs, Legislative Affairs and Public Liaison most notably served as The White House Director of Black Outreach where he was the liaison to the Black American community at large.

We spoke about President Trump's accomplishments for the Black and Hispanic communities as well as his concern about the circumstances around the George Floyd issue.

Hope you enjoy our very informative conversation:

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595