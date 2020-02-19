Two men from Ohio have been arrested after bringing a high-powered rifle into Detroit's Greektown Casino Hotel.

Hotel staff found a bag stuffed behind an ice machine Tuesday (2/18) morning. An AK-47, a 30-round magazine, and a bible were among the contents of the bag. The names of several cities were written inside the bible, but police did not disclose what cities were noted.

Although Detroit police say this could be part of a narcotics transaction, the contents of the bag prompted them to contact the FBI. As a precautionary measure, the FBI is investigating in order to rule out possible terrorist activity.

According to WJBK, a third man is involved in the case but he has not yet been identified.

