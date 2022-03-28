Police Investigating Body Found in Grand Rapids as ‘Suspicious Death’

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating after a body was found Monday on the city's southeast side.

According to Fox 17, police are considering the death suspicious.

While not many details have been released, GRPD say a call came in around 12:30 p.m. on Monday of a body found in the 1200 block of Hoyt Street SE.

Responding officers found a deceased male.

No other identifying characteristics, nor the victim's identity have been shared at this time.

GRPD are asking anyone who may have information to contact detectives at (616) 456-3380 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

This is a developing story.