Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting at Arbors of Battle Creek

UPDATE: A suspect is in custody following an early morning deadly shooting that left one dead and another injured. Read the latest update in its entirety by clicking here.

Read the original story below

Battle Creek Police remain on the scene of an early morning shooting at an apartment complex.

The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Wednesday, July 28, 2021. The incident happened at approximately 5 to 5:30 a.m. this morning at the Arbors of Battle Creek apartments, off Capital Avenue SW, south of Beckley Road.

A release from the Battle Creek Police Department says that there is no danger to the community.

The Battle Creek Police Emergency Response Team has remained on the scene throughout the morning. Police say they will release more information as it becomes available.

A witness on the scene said that the shooting happened after a group of people were listening to loud music and dancing in the parking lot. An argument over noise occurred and soon after shots were fired into the group listening to music and dancing.

At this time Police have not confirmed whether anyone was injured, however, there are unconfirmed reports of multiple injuries. Some possibly severe.

This is a developing story. Please check back later for further updates as they become available.