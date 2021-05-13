Police Search for 17-year old in Springfield Shooting

Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a 17-year old man who they think shot a 26-year-old woman in Springfield Wednesday night.

Deputies were called to the 1st block of North 11th Street in the City of Springfield just before midnight. Their investigation put them on the trail of a 17-year-old Battle Creek man.

Police said the victim was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries. They’re still looking for the shooter.

Police are continuing to investigate, but so far they believe the shooting happened in retaliation for an assault that took place in the City of Battle Creek earlier on Wednesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with more information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office, 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

LOOK: Here Are 30 Foods That Are Poisonous to Dogs To prepare yourself for a potential incident, always keep your vet's phone number handy, along with an after-hours clinic you can call in an emergency. The ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center also has a hotline you can call at (888) 426-4435 for advice.

Even with all of these resources, however, the best cure for food poisoning is preventing it in the first place. To give you an idea of what human foods can be dangerous, Stacker has put together a slideshow of 30 common foods to avoid. Take a look to see if there are any that surprise you.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Battle Creek Police Department, LifeCare Ambulance Service, and the Springfield Fire Department.