Police Search for 17-Year-Old Missing From Montcalm County Since Christmas Eve

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager from Montcalm County.

17-year-old Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24, 2021 in the Greenville area.

According to police, Elijah was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.

Elijah has blue eyes and light brown hair.


This is a developing story .

