Police Search for 17-Year-Old Missing From Montcalm County Since Christmas Eve
Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenager from Montcalm County.
Get our free mobile app
17-year-old Elijah Cole Lile was last seen Dec. 24, 2021 in the Greenville area.
According to police, Elijah was on leave from a juvenile detention center in Adrian.
Elijah has blue eyes and light brown hair.
This is a developing story .
41 Children Have Gone Missing in Michigan Since January 1, 2021
Some of these children have been missing since the beginning of the year while others just a week. You can help bring a child home by simply scrolling through these photos and being aware of those around you while out and about.