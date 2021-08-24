Police Search for Battle Creek PNC Bank Robber

Battle Creek police are looking for the man robbed the PNC Bank at 2521 Capital Avenue SW. It happened today (Tuesday August 24) shortly after 10:30am. Police say a man came into the bank acting like he wanted to open an account, but instead ended up making a cash withdrawal, although they aren’t sure how much it was.

Bank employees told police that after some time, the man showed a handgun, and took cash from several bank tellers.

The call came in at 10:43 a.m. Police have not determined how much cash the man took, but believe it was a large amount. Bank staff were able to alert police during and after the robbery; police arrived within minutes.

The man was last seen running south from the bank, through the parking lot of the nearby business plaza, toward the Red Lobster restaurant. Detectives are searching the area for additional surveillance video, to see if he got into a vehicle.

The man wore sunglasses and a mask, and appears to be middle-aged and white.

The FBI is assisting Battle Creek Police.

Anyone with information on this suspect, or who saw anything related to this incident can call the non-emergency number, 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer, 269-964-3888.

