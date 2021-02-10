Police Search For Missing Portage Couple In Their 60s

Portage Public Safety says there are signs of violence inside the home of a missing Portage, Michigan couple.

What started as a welfare check for officers with the Portage Department of Public Safety on Tuesday morning has lead to the discovery of a missing couple and an investigation into what led to their disappearance.

On Tuesday, February 9, at 9:18 a.m., Portage Department of Public Safety Police Officers were sent to a residence in the 2300 block of Romence Road to check on the welfare of resident Gary Johnson who had not reported for work in a few days. After multiple attempts to make contact with anyone inside the home, and during a walk around the outside of the home, officers became suspicious and concerned for the Johnson’s wellbeing.

Portage Public Safety officers decided there was enough concern to make entry into the Johnson's home. Once inside officers say there were no signs of the couple, Gary and his wife Laura. In a press release, officers say the preliminary investigation revealed "evidentiary signs of violence". Multiple Portage Public Safety vehicles have remained at the Johnson's home since Tuesday morning.

The investigation into the whereabouts of the Johnsons continues. Portage Public Safety officers say the Johnson's family and associates are working with investigators as they try to piece together the couple's whereabouts for the past week.

At this time law enforcement say there is no one in custody for any crime related to the investigation, and investigators continue to follow up on all leads. The 27-year-old son of the couple, Nicholas Johnson, was taken into custody as a parole absconder, according to WOOD. Authorities say the son of a missing couple was found at the same apartment complex where his mother’s vehicle was located.

Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni set Nicholas Johnson’s bond at $100,000. Authorities have not publicly named Nicholas Johnson a suspect in his parents’ disappearance.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts or disappearance of Gary and Laura Johnson is asked to contact the Portage Department of Public Safety at 269-329-4567.

