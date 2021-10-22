Police Search for Missing Pregnant Teenager from Ottawa County

A West Michigan mom is pleading for the public's help to find her 15-year-old daughter Abigail Hernandez-Alcantara who has been missing since Oct. 13.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says Abigail, who goes by Abby, voluntarily left her home in Wright Township. While they do not believe the teenager to be in danger, she is pregnant.

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

According to Fox 17, Abby never got not on the school bus on the morning of the 13th. Police say that Abby was spotted at a home on Kenwood Avenue in Belding on Oct. 20.

Abby's Mom, Virginia tells Fox 17 that a man in his early 20s, the father of Abby's child, lives there. He reportedly told police he did not know where Abby was, though people close to him say Abby is in the area. Sources have told Fox 17 that the man was arrested on a criminal sexual conduct warrant Thursday, though it's not clear if the warrant is related to Abby's disappearance.

Abby is is described as 5'1", 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Abby's whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88 SILENT (745368).