UPDATE: Missing Barry County Woman Found Dead

Angela Denise Mulder/ Barry County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (3/24/22): Authorities have confirmed that Angela Denise Mulder was found dead in a Barry Township field on Thursday, March 24, 2022. An official cause of death has not been disclosed.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Barry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing person. 39-year-old Angela Denise Mulder has been missing since last Friday.

According to police, Angela was last seen at approximately 4 a.m. on Friday, March 18 at her parents' residence.

She left the location after what police are calling a "physical altercation"

On March 20, Angela's family contacted police to say that she had not returned home

Angela was last seen wearing a tank top and black stretchy pants with blue on the side. She was not wearing shoes when she left her parents' house.

Anyone with information on Angela's whereabouts is asked to contact the  the Barry County Sheriff’s Office (269-948-4801) or Barry County Central Dispatch (269-948-4800).

