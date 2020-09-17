Police Searching for Missing Newaygo County Teen

The Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old from Newaygo County.

In a press release, MSP said that Katlyn May Marie Johnston from Ensley Township (near Howard City) was last seen Wednesday evening around 8 p.m. walking away from her home.

Johnston is 5'4" and 117 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black C & J Restaurant t-shirt and black leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171 or Newaygo Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.