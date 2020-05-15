Police Seek Person of Interest In Lathrop Avenue Shooting

The Battle Creek police need your help in finding a person of interest in the May 10th shooting of a 17-year-old girl on Lathrop Street. The girl is ok, but charges are being sought against 26-year-old Kamren Lee Brown for assault with intent to murder.

The girl told police she had gone to the house in the 200 block of Lathrop Street for a cookout. She said there were several other people there too, and that a car drove past the house several times. Finally, someone from the car spoke with the 34-year-old man hosting the cookout. The car then left but returned. The host told everyone outside to go inside once the vehicle returned. The 17-year-old said she was shot as she tried going toward the house. Battle Creek police tell us the victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

200 Block of Lathrop-Google Street

Officers collected shell casings at the scene and later found and impounded the suspect’s vehicle.

Police are seeking information about the shooting and the whereabouts of Brown. If you have any information, please call dispatch at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888. Silent Observer is a nationally-recognized model for community crime-fighting and was 1st established here by the Battle Creek Area Chamber Foundation.

The service allows citizens to provide police with vital information - and remain anonymous. Cash rewards are available for tips that lead to arrest and conviction.