Popular Bars & Wineries In Grand Traverse County Have COVID-19 Exposure

Heading north is what we do here in Michigan during the summer, and Traverse County is one of the hottest destinations. If you were enjoying the wineries, local popular bars, and a few other spots recently you may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials from the Grand Traverse County Health Department have listed 8 locations that have possibly had conronavirus exposures. The spots were visited by a group of people who tested positive for the virus and have admitted they weren't following any of the safety guidelines.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The dates of exposure range from June 18 until June 19. The health department is calling the situation a "wake-up call" to the fact that there is still a pandemic. “This is a sobering reminder that the virus is still circulating in Michigan and Northern Michigan. We need to continue to be vigilant and practice social distancing, wearing a mask and being mindful that this is far from over,” said Health Officer, Wendy Hirschenberger. “Just because we have reopened, does not mean we can relax our protective actions. Anyone could have COVID-19 and you might not know because some people with coronavirus are not yet sick, and some people never have signs of thedisease. I strongly urge everyone to take precautions so that we can keep infections down and keep businesses open.”

Anyone that may have been at the following eight locations at the corresponding times might have been exposed:

Thursday, June 18th:

Mari Vineyards from 1 – 2 p.m.

Brys Estate Vineyard and Winery from 2 – 3 p.m.

Bowers Harbor Vineyards from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Amical from 7 – 8:30 p.m.

Friday, June 19th:

Rooftop bar at Hotel Indigo from 8 – 9 p.m.

Little Fleet from 9 – 10:30 p.m.

Low Bar from 10:45 – 11:30 p.m.

Kilkenny’s Irish Public House from 11:45 p.m. – 1:45 a.m.

If you happen to have been at these locations during the listed time period or shortly thereafter, you should self-quarantine. The health department advises to keep away from family and friends as much as possible, and monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days since last possible exposure.