Popular Chocolate Snack Recalled in Michigan, Offering Refunds

As an avid chocolate fiend, I'm always curious to try something new in the sweets department involving chocolate. I guess I'm thankful I didn't jump the gun on the latest product to catch fire after a recent recall.

Odds are, you've seen or heard from someone about the mini waffle cones. They feature the best part of an ice cream cone, the tip packed with chocolate. Hammond's Candies is one of the top producers of this innovative treat.

Unfortunately, Hammond's has issued a recall on these chocolate-filled candies. They self-reported a recall as a particular item in the Mini Waffle Cones line may contain undeclared milk, according to the announcement from the FDA.

This recall specifically affects the 4-ounce packages of Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones in 38 states, including Michigan.

From the official FDA recall announcement:

The recalled Hammond’s Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones are packaged in a 4-ounce stand-up, resealable bag, with UPC -6 91355 90513 5. Hammond’s item number for this product is FC23212. The recalled product codes LN0525453 Use By: 03/20/2025 and LN0525453 Use By: 05/20/2025 can be found printed on the lower-center region of the back of the bag.

The undeclared milk that may have contaminated these packages poses a serious risk of life-threatening allergic reactions to those with allergies or severe sensitivities to milk products. The recall was announced in response to one report of an allergic reaction from a customer who consumed the contaminated product.

Anyone who purchased from the batch of products described above can return the item to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with further questions are instructed to call Devon DeVries at Hammond’s Candies at 1-888-226-3999 or at 303-333-5588 x 180 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MST.