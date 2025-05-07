Popular Fast Food Spot in Michigan Sells Highest Quality Beef

Did you know that May is National Burger Month? Me neither, but knowing that certainly sparks a craving for one of America's favorite and most unhealthy foods.

Of course, just because it's unhealthy doesn't mean it has to taste awful and make you feel worse. Buying high-quality beef is a game changer, whether it's for your own kitchen or eating out at a restaurant.

Many fast food places cut corners to make their business work. That means additives and frozen meat are almost expected by the public. But it's certainly not always the case.

Where to Find the Highest Quality Beef at Michigan Fast Food Chains

Cheapism recently published an article looking at the top eight fast food chains that use the highest quality beef and ranked them on that quality. Some of Michigan's favorite spots were featured on the list.

Here are the top three places that sell the highest quality beef, all of which are located in Michigan:

3. Culver's

2. Shake Shack

1. Wendy's

Wendy's may sell some greasy, colossal burgers, but when they say their beef is "fresh, never frozen," it is certainly true. From Cheapism:

Every burger, from the Jr. Cheeseburger to the Baconator, uses 100% real beef with no fillers or additives that’s never been near a freezer. They keep it chilled at 35°F but never frozen solid like most other fast-food chains. The chain sources half of its beef from U.S. and Canadian farmers certified by Beef Quality Assurance and has its beef delivered to its restaurants several times a week.

If you didn't know, Wendy's founder, Dave Thomas, was once a Kalamazoo resident who learned many of the tricks that made Wendy's successful in the Zoo. While the first Wendy's location was in Ohio, the company's roots are in the Mitten State.

Wendy's Dave Thomas, Formerly of Kalamazoo

