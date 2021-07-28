If you're like me and love to cook chances are you have stacks on stacks of different spices and seasonings, but before you make your next meal let's make sure it doesn't have a sprinkle of salmonella in it.

The popular seasoning brand, McCormick & Company, is recalling four of their products after a routine test found traces of Salmonella. The FDA was the one who notified the company.

McCormick has alerted customers and grocery outlets to remove the product with the affected date codes from store shelves and distribution centers immediately, and to destroy this product in a manner that would prevent any further consumption

The flavors affected are:

Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (1.31 oz and 2.25 oz bottles)

(1.31 oz and 2.25 oz bottles) Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75 lb. bottle)

(1.75 lb. bottle) Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153g bottle)

All were shipped to retailers between June 20th and July 21st of this year. They were shipped to more than half of the U.S. states, including Michigan.

The FDA says there have been no reports of anyone getting sick but if you do have these seasonings in your pantry you're asked to just throw it out. You can contact McCormick's consumer line to get a refund or product replacement at 1-800-635-2867.

Salmonella is a bacteria that most people get through food. Common symptoms that people experience include diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and stomach cramps; the sickness typically lasts for about a week. Most people recover without medication. In severe cases, though, the bacteria can end up in the bloodstream resulting in hospitalization.