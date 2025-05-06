Popular West Coast Burger Chain Coming to Michigan Soon?

When you think West Coast burger chains, one typically stands above the rest: In-N-Out. Of course, In-N-Out hasn't ventured very far from the West Coast. There are a few locations in Texas, but that's still really far away from us here in Michigan.

In my 2.5 years in Michigan, I've seen some people clamour for more restaurant options that we've been missing out on. Think about it, Zaxby's, Waffle House, Whataburger, In-N-Out - these are some of the most popular chain restaurants in the country, and Michiganders have been missing out all this time.

Sure, some folks don't mind. After all, Michigan is home to plenty of local and regional chains that aren't available where those other restaurants are. But, I'll be the first to tell you, and you won't like it -- other states aren't clamoring for Culver's to come to town.

Could Michigan Soon Be Home to an In-N-Out Location?

The expected comment section bickering aside, Michigan has never been closer to getting its very own In-N-Out location than it is now after some recent developments concerning the popular West Coast business.

In-N-Out recently announced they are opening new locations in four states. Washington is the only state getting its first In-N-Out location, while Colorado and Arizona will add one more and California will open up four new locations. But that's not all, nor is it the lead on a possible location coming to Michigan.

In-N-Out also announced in early 2023 that they will open a new territory office in Nashville, Tennessee. Nashville will, in turn, get the first locations of the chain in the Southeast, which are set to open in 2026. That's why Michiganders can look beyond the horizon and see a potential Michigan location in the future.

Bottom line, In-N-Out is expanding, and they're expanding eastward. Nashville can serve as a central hub to much of the Eastern portion of the country. Tennessee may seem far away, but it's only a seven-hour drive. As Cheapism points out, "...because the company grinds its own beef and won't freeze it, it won’t expand further from a patty-making facility than a truck can drive in a day. These new locations are within that delivery window, but there are also big plans for the chain to open a corporate office in Nashville in 2026, which also means eastward expansion is probably on the horizon."

For Michiganders eager to see In-N-Out come to the Mitten State, keep your ear to the ground and your eyes on the moves In-N-Out is making. Those famous burgers, fries, and shakes could be here much sooner than you think.

