Portage Dentist Ready To Give A First Responder A $10,000 Smile

Often the first line of defense for communities across the nation, first responders are the very first help and aid on the scene of accidents, natural disasters and even terrorism. Law enforcement, Paramedics, EMT's and Firefighters etc.. all fall under that category as well as our Doctors, Nurses and other medical responders who care for our Covid sick.

All admirable professions and all worthy of praise and adoration. That's why a Portage Dentist is going to have one hard decision to make when she so kindly awards a $10,000 smile make over for one hero on our front line.

Dr. Susan Dennis is ready to give back in a big way and one lucky first responder will soon be cracking a $10,000 smile.

“I’ve seen first-hand in my practice how having a healthy and beautiful smile can completely change a person’s life for the better,” Dennis said in a press release. “A smile is often the first thing most people notice.”

According to the press release, the first responder must be able to prove employment and have been on the job during the pandemic. Friends and relatives can nominate (or the first responder can nominate themselves) at this website

“By offering this $10,000 smile makeover, I’m hoping to change the life of a deserving first responder who has given all of us in the community so much already,” Dennis said.

The first responder who will be the recipient of a $10,000 winning smile, will announced on March 22nd, 2021. Now if that doesn't put a smile on your face, I don't know what well.

