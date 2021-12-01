Portage Police Detective Accused of Sending Inappropriate Photos to Vicksburg Teen

An investigation has been launched and a Portage Police Detective has been suspended, accused of sending inappropriate photos to a 17-year-old female from Vicksburg.

The detective, whose name has not been released is currently on a paid administrative leave while the allegations are investigated by the Michigan State Police. MSP officials reported the incident to the City of Portage back on November 17 that it was launching an investigation into the accusations.

The student reportedly is a former student at Vicksburg Community Schools. Officials say the detective was off duty when he allegedly sent an undetermined amount of inappropriate images to the 17-year-old girl, who he apparently met while coaching for Vicksburg Community Schools. WWMT reports that the girl later told authorities about the messages, sent through text.

The Vicksburg Community Schools Superintendent told the Michigan State Police about the texts after an anonymous tip about the texts, which were said to be sent sometime during the summer this year. The teen was no longer a student at the school at that time. The district also said that the Portage detective was never on school property this year either. He is now banned from all campuses until the investigation is completed.

The investigation is still in the early stages and more evidence is being collected, according to the Michigan State Police. Their findings will be forwarded to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office to determine if charges will be filed.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as they become available.